 

Greta Thunberg reaches Madrid for climate activists' march

  • Climate activist Greta Thunberg boards a Madrid bound train at Santa Apolonia station in Lisbon Thursday, Dec 5, 2019. Thunberg arrived by catamaran in Lisbon after a three-week voyage across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States before heading to neighboring Spain to attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference taking place in Madrid.

Associated Press
Posted12/6/2019 7:00 AM

MADRID -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived by train in Madrid, where a global U.N.-sponsored climate change conference is underway.

The Swedish teen is scheduled to join thousands of other young people later on Friday in a march to demand negotiators and politicians take real action in tackling the planet's rising temperatures.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Thunberg, who prefers low-carbon transportation in her trips, traveled overnight from the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, where she arrived earlier this week after sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States by catamaran.

