CORRECTS: Sheriff: 4 dead, 7 injured, including 2 sheriff's deputies, at Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting in Florida
Updated 12/6/2019 10:55 AM
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- CORRECTS: Sheriff: 4 dead, 7 injured, including 2 sheriff's deputies, at Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting in Florida. (Corrects APNewsAlert to reflect that number of injured is 7, not 4.)
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.