 

Von Miller says sprained MCL could keep him out vs Texans

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
ARNIE STAPLETON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/5/2019 3:56 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos star linebacker Von Miller says his sprained left MCL that ended his 95-game starting streak last weekend might sideline him again Sunday when the Denver Broncos visit the Houston Texans.

"I'm still taking it day by day," Miller said Thursday. "I get better every day. If I can't be out there, if I can't get my exotic movements back, then in my opinion I don't feel like I should be out there."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Miller got hurt at Buffalo two weeks ago and worked out diligently before the Broncos' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. But he couldn't perform his side-to-side movements that are integral to his game without pain, so he was deactivated.

That ended Miller's 95-game starting streak that began in 2014 after he missed the Super Bowl following the 2013 season with a torn right ACL, which he sustained five weeks earlier in a win at Houston.

