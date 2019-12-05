 

North Korea threatens to resume calling Trump '˜dotard'

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/5/2019 8:37 AM

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea is threatening to resume insults of U.S. President Donald Trump and consider him a 'dotard' if he keeps using words that provoke the North.

North Korean 1st Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made the comments on Thursday, days after Trump spoke of a possible military option toward the North and resumed calling its leader, Kim Jong Un, 'rocket man.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Choe says her ministry 'cannot contain its displeasure' over Trump's comments.

She says Trump will 'again show the senility of a dotard' if he continues to make such comments and shows that he is intentionally provoking North Korea.

The development comes as prospects dim for a resumption of nuclear diplomacy between the two countries.

