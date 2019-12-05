 

Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, Khaled part of pre-Super Bowl shows

 
By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/5/2019 10:04 AM

NEW YORK -- Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and DaBaby will bring the heat to Super Bowl week in Miami.

On Location Experiences announced its lineup for the second Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, to take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

DJ Khaled, who has collaborated with everyone from Jay-Z to Justin Bieber, will headline the EA SPORTS BOWL on Jan. 30. Khaled's performance will include some of his famous friends. DaBaby, who had a huge hit this year with 'Suge,' will also perform at the show. Other performers will be announced later.

Guns N' Roses will headline on Jan. 31, while Maroon 5 and a special guest will perform at the Feb. 1 show.

Tickets for the three-day festival go sale Monday.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

