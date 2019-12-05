United CEO Oscar Munoz to step down
Updated 12/5/2019 8:23 AM
CHICAGO -- United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is stepping down from his post and will become executive chairman.
The airline said Thursday that President J. Scott Kirby will be its new CEO. Munoz will become executive chairman in May 2020.
Munoz led the company through a choppy period, and in 2017 gave up his bonus after the forcible removal of a ticketed passenger led to widespread criticism.
Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., based in Chicago, are up 5% this year.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.