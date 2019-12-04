 

Browns tackle Robinson returns from concussion protocol

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/4/2019 11:22 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson cleared concussion protocol and is practicing after missing one game.

Robinson sat out Sunday's 20-13 loss at Pittsburgh and his absence hurt as the Browns (5-7) struggled to protect quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was sacked five times and under constant pressure. The No. 2 overall pick in 2014, Robinson has started 10 of Cleveland's 12 games.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Mayfield injured his right throwing hand when he struck it on Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree's facemask before halftime, but coach Freddie Kitchens doesn't expect the second-year QB to be limited this week.

Mayfield played the entire second half wearing a glove and couldn't rally the Browns, who are on the fringes of playoff contention.

Also, Browns safety Eric Murray is back practicing after missing five games following knee surgery on Nov. 1.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 