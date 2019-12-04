OT Marcus Tatum to leave Tennessee as graduate transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee offensive tackle Marcus Tatum plans to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer next season.



Tatum tweeted Wednesday that 'I will always be a VFL (Vol For Life), but it is time for me to move on in my career and pursue different opportunities for myself as a person and as a player as a graduate transfer.'

The fourth-year junior from Daytona Beach, Florida, started Tennessee's first two games as a right tackle but made only one more start the rest of the season. Tatum made five starts in 2018 and three in 2017.

Tatum said 'there is no bad blood, and nothing bad between me and the coaches.' Tatum said Tennessee's coaches 'have been great in helping me every step of the way.'

Tatum becomes the second Tennessee offensive lineman this week to announce he's entering the transfer portal. Ryan Johnson tweeted Monday that 'Ã¯t is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and in my football career.'

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25