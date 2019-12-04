Beal leads Washington against Philadelphia after 42-point outing

Philadelphia 76ers (15-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Bradley Beal scored 42 points in the Wizards' 127-120 loss to the Magic.

The Wizards are 2-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 118.9 points and shooting 47.8 percent.

The 76ers have gone 10-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 28.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Troy Brown Jr. has averaged 5.4 rebounds and added 6.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Furkan Korkmaz is second on the 76ers averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.1 points per game and shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. Ben Simmons has averaged 10.1 assists and scored 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 108.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, eight steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 121.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points on 51.1 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out (foot), Ian Mahinmi: day to day (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

76ers Injuries: Josh Richardson: day to day (hamstring), Trey Burke: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.