Samoa's capital deserted as teams battle measles epidemic
Updated 12/4/2019 8:45 PM
WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Samoa's main streets are eerily quiet as the government steps up efforts to curb a measles epidemic that has killed 62 people.
The government told most public and private workers to stay home on Thursday and Friday and shut down roads to nonessential vehicles as teams began going door-to-door to administer vaccines.
Families in the Pacific island nation have been asked to hang red flags from their houses if they need to be vaccinated.
Most of those who have died from the virus are young, with 54 deaths among children aged 4 or younger.
The Samoa Observer newspaper said the normally bustling capital Apia was a ghost town on Thursday, with only birds nesting in the rooftops and stray dogs roaming the streets.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.