Survey: Businesses added just 67,000 jobs in November
Updated 12/4/2019 8:24 AM
WASHINGTON -- U.S. companies added just 67,000 jobs in November, a private survey found, barely half the gain of the previous month. Payroll processor ADP said that manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut 18,000 jobs combined.
