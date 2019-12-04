 

Survey: Businesses added just 67,000 jobs in November

    FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo people stand in line to inquire about jobs available at the Bean Automotive Group during a job fair designed for people fifty years or older in Miami. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, payroll processor ADP reports on how many jobs its survey estimates U.S. companies added in November. Associated Press

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/4/2019 8:24 AM

WASHINGTON -- U.S. companies added just 67,000 jobs in November, a private survey found, barely half the gain of the previous month. Payroll processor ADP said that manufacturers, construction firms and mining companies cut 18,000 jobs combined.

