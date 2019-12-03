 

Carolina Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

By STEVE REED
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/3/2019 3:29 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers have fired coach Ron Rivera with four games left in the NFL season.

Secondary coach Perry Fewell was been named interim head coach Tuesday. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will transition to special assistant to the head coach, and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will serve as offensive coordinator.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Panthers owner David Tepper says in a statement that 'I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team. I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community.'

Tepper will begin a search for a new coach immediately.

Rivera was hired in 2011 and is the team's winningest coach, but since losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 four seasons ago, the Panthers are 29-31 and have not won a playoff game. The team is 5-7 this season.

