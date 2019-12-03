Man dressed as Chicago officer robs currency exchange store
Updated 12/3/2019 9:29 AM
CHICAGO -- Authorities say a man dressed as a Chicago police officer robbed a currency exchange after barging into the store and telling an employee he was armed.
Chicago police say the man entered the store Monday night in the city's Streeterville neighborhood wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform, including a baseball cap, long-sleeve button-up shirt and reflective vest. He was also wearing a surgical mask.
Police say the man approached a 22-year-old woman who worked at the store, implied that he had a gun and announced that it was a robbery.
The woman gave the robber an unknown amount of cash inside a bag, and the man fled.
Police were searching for the robbery suspect.
