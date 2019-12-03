 

2nd Circuit upholds legality of congressional tax subpoenas

 
Updated 12/3/2019 10:24 AM

NEW YORK -- A federal appeals court in New York has upheld the legality of congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump's banking records but said sensitive personal information should be protected.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The decision came after The House Financial Services and Intelligence committees asked Deutsche Bank and Capital One to turn over records related to Trump's business ventures as they investigate 'foreign influence in the U.S. political process.'

Trump and three of his children challenged the subpoenas.

A judge had ruled that the subpoenas were legitimate.

The 2nd Circuit agreed though it said the lower court should implement a procedure protecting sensitive personal information. It also gave litigants a limited chance to object to disclosure of certain documents.

