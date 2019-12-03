 

'˜Baby Shark' creators plan Navajo version of popular video

  • FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, fans gesture the baby shark as Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra bats during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros, in Washington. Creators of the viral video 'œBaby Shark,' whose 'œdoo doo doo' song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo.

    FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, fans gesture the baby shark as Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra bats during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros, in Washington. Creators of the viral video 'œBaby Shark,' whose 'œdoo doo doo' song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo. Associated Press

  • In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, a fan wears a shark hat as Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra comes up to bat in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Nationals Park in Washington. Creators of the viral video 'Baby Shark,' whose 'doo doo doo' song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo.

    In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, a fan wears a shark hat as Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra comes up to bat in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Nationals Park in Washington. Creators of the viral video 'Baby Shark,' whose 'doo doo doo' song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo. Associated Press

 
By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/3/2019 10:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Creators of the popular video "Baby Shark," whose "doo doo doo" song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo.

Pinkfong, a brand of the South Korea company SmartStudy, announced last week it is working with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The company is seeking voice actors to portray the roles of Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark.

The "Baby Shark Dance" video has garnered more than 3.9 billion views on YouTube.

The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S.

A second North American leg of the '"Baby Shark" concert tour is launching in March.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 