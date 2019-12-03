 

Trump's US-Japan trade deal wins Japan parliament approval

 
Associated Press
Updated 12/3/2019 9:58 PM

TOKYO -- Japan's Parliament has approved a trade deal that was agreed upon by President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this year.

The deal cutting tariffs between the countries takes effect at the beginning of next year. It cleared Japan's upper house Wednesday after clearing the more powerful lower house earlier.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Some critics say the deal is more advantageous to the U.S. since a 2.5% tariff on Japanese automobiles remains.

The deal will pave the way for cheaper American beef and other agricultural products in Japan.

Trump withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, negotiated by the Obama administration.

U.S. farmers have felt they were at a disadvantage compared to Australian or Canadian counterparts.

The U.S. and Japan have agreed to continue talks on trade.

