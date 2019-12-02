Akram Afif, Saki Kumagai win Asian player of the year awards

HONG KONG -- Qatar forward Akram Afif and Japan captain Saki Kumagai have been named Asian soccer players of the year for 2019.

The Asian Football Confederation announced the winners Monday at an awards gala in Hong Kong.

Afif helped Qatar win the 2019 Asian Cup title, and Doha-based club Al Sadd win the national title and reach the Asian Champions League semifinals. Al Sadd will play in the Club World Cup starting next week in Qatar.

Kumagai won a fourth straight UEFA Women's Champions League title with French club Lyon and captained Japan at the 2019 Women's World Cup. Japan lost in the round of 16 to the Netherlands.

Coaching awards were won by Chung Jung-yong of South Korea's Under-20 team, and by Japan's women's coach Asako Takakura.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports