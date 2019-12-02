Ukraine leader says he didn't speak about a '˜quid pro quo'

WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he never spoke with President Donald Trump 'from the position of a quid pro quo."

Trump later claimed Zelenskiy had said Trump had done nothing wrong. But Zelenskiy didn't go that far in a Time interview published Monday.

Zelenskiy said, 'I never talked to the President from the position of a quid pro quo. That's not my thing. '» I don't want us to look like beggars.'

Trump later tweeted, 'The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls.'

Trump's July 25 call with Zelenskiy is at the center of the House impeachment probe. He presses Ukraine for investigations into Democrats as U.S. aid to Ukraine is withheld.