 

WTO panel: EU fails to end illegal subsidies for Airbus

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/2/2019 10:13 AM

GENEVA -- A World Trade Organization panel has ruled that the European Union has not complied with an order to end illegal subsidies for European plane maker Airbus that prompted the Trump administration to impose tariffs on nearly $7.5 billion worth of EU goods in October.

The European Union is nearly certain to appeal. A WTO compliance panel found that the EU had not taken sufficient steps to end the harm to Airbus rival Boeing.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Adding to the complexity: The WTO's appellate body is set to become unable to hear new cases starting next week. Under WTO rules, it must have at least three members, and the terms of two of its three members are set to expire Dec. 11.

The U.S. has blocked appointments to the appellate body, alleging it has overstepped WTO rules.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 