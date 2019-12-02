Grains mixed, livestock lower
Updated 12/2/2019 10:58 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery gained 9 cents at $5.48 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 6.4 cents at $3.726 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 12.2 cents at $3.064 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 4.6 cents at 8.756 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off 1.32 cents at $1.2060 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 2.22 cents at $1.4115 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .15 cent at .6105 a pound.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.