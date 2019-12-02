 

Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X named 1st Apple Music Award winners

  • FILE - This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows Billie Eilish at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honors for the pop singer. Apple announced Monday that Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' has been named album of the year. Eilish and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honors. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honors for the pop singer. Apple announced Monday that Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' has been named album of the year. Eilish and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honors. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

  • FILE - This June 9, 2019 file photo shows Billie Eilish performing during the "When We All Fall Asleep" tour in Chicago. Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honors for the pop singer. Apple announced Monday that Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' has been named album of the year. Eilish and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honors. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Posted12/3/2019 7:00 AM

LOS ANGELES -- Billie Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honors for the pop singer.

Apple announced Monday that Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' has been named album of the year. Eilish and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honors.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Eilish will perform a live-streamed concert from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's campus in Cupertino, California, beginning at 6:30 p.m. PST on Wednesday.

Lizzo has been named the breakthrough artist of the year.

Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' is the company's pick for song of the year.

The company says its album and song of the year honors are determined by streams on its Apple Music service. Other awards are determined by Apple Music's editorial team.

