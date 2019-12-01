AP Source: Rutgers, former coach Schiano close in on reunion

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano reacts on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Schiano will not be returning to Rutgers because the school and its former football coach were unable to come to an agreement on a deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither side wanted to make the negotiations public. Schiano spent 11 seasons at Rutgers before leaving for the NFL in 2012. Associated Press

A person familiar with the negotiations says Greg Schiano and Rutgers are close to striking an agreement to bring the former Scarlet Knights coach back to lead the program.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity early Sunday morning because a deal was still being finalized. Yahoo! Sports first reported Schiano and Rutgers had agreed in principle to a deal.

The move comes a week after both sides walked away from negotiations and declared the possibility of a reunion dead. After that news broke last Sunday, Rutgers officials faced a wave of criticism from boosters, fans and former players. Schiano was coach at Rutgers from 2001-11. He built a program that was one of the worst in major college football into a consistent winner. The Scarlet Knights went to a bowl game in six of Schiano's final seven seasons.

