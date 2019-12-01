Embolo scores 2 to lift Gladbach back to top of Bundesliga

Freiburg's Jonathan Schmid scores his side's first goal with a free kick during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SC Freiburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Associated Press

Moenchengladbach's Laszlo Benes, left, fouls Freiburg's Christian Guenter, up, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SC Freiburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Associated Press

Moenchengladbach's Breel Embolo celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SC Freiburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Associated Press

Moenchengladbach's Patrick Herrmann, left, scores his side's third goal after an assist from Moenchengladbach's Breel Embolo, right, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SC Freiburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Associated Press

Moenchengladbach's Breel Embolo celebrates after their third goal by Hermann during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SC Freiburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Associated Press

MÃ--NCHENGLADBACH, Germany -- Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach took back the top spot in the Bundesliga on Sunday after Breel Embolo scored two goals and set up another in a 4-2 win against Freiburg.

The win puts Gladbach back into first place by a point over Leipzig and is a welcome turnaround for the team after defeat to promoted Union Berlin last week.

With the score at 1-1, Embolo needed less than a minute of the second half to put Gladbach in front with his first Bundesliga goal in nearly two months.

The Switzerland striker hit a penalty against the post soon after, but redeemed himself by setting up Patrick Herrmann for Gladbach's third in the 51st minute.

Freiburg scored through Lucas HÃ¶ler and nearly leveled soon after but for a goal-line clearance. However, Embolo was there again to restore the two-goal lead in the 71st.

Earlier, Marcus Thuram had given Gladbach the lead in the 3rd minute when Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken dropped a header, but the lead lasted just three minutes before Jonathan Schmid leveled with a free kick.

Relegation-threatened Werder Bremen plays Wolfsburg later in Sunday's other Bundesliga game.

___

