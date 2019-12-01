No. 11 UCLA tops Virginia 73-62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Lauryn Miller also had a double-double and No. 11 UCLA took control in the fourth quarter to defeat Virginia 73-62 on Sunday and go 2-0 in the Cavalier Classic.

Onyenwere opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that pushed the Bruins' lead to 58-52, Miller followed with a layup and Japreece Dean had a pair of baskets to make it 64-52 with 7:07 to play. UCLA outscored the Cavaliers 18-10 in the final period.

Miller had 14 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA (7-0), with Charisma Osborne adding 12 points and Dean 11. Miller and Ogyenwere, both juniors, picked up their second double-doubles of the year. Ogyenwere, who matched her season-high of 27 points, has 18 in her career and Miller two.

After missing their first three shots of the fourth quarter the Bruins made 5 of 8. They then missed their last seven shots, but Virginia couldn't mount a charge, going 3 of 11 for the quarter with six turnovers.

Jocelyn Willoughby led the Cavaliers (4-4) with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 12 N.C. STATE 76, NORTH TEXAS 65

HONOLULU -- Elissa Cunane scored 24 points and grabbed 19 rebounds and North Carolina State beat North Texas 76-65 in a Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

The unbeaten Wolfpack (8-0) never trailed.

Cunane shot 11 of 17 from the floor for NC State, which had a commanding 52-33 rebounding advantage. Kayla Jones added 13 points and Kai Crutchfield scored 11.

North Carolina State built a 14-7 lead when Crutchfield made a 3-pointer with 4:52 left in the first quarter. The Wolfpack led 19-15 before North Texas closed to 22-21 on N'Yah Boyd's layup with 6:36 before intermission. That prompted a 10-2 run from the Wolfpack over the next four minutes and they went to intermission up 36-27.

Boyd led the Lady Eagles (3-4) with 22 points and Randi Thompson scored 11.

No. 14 KENTUCKY 81, AUSTIN PEAY 52

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rhyne Howard led a balanced attack with 14 points and Kentucky cruised to a win over Austin Peay.

KeKe McKinney added 12 points for the Wildcats (7-0) and three players had 10. Amanda Paschal had nine rebounds and six assists to go with her seven points.

Brianah Ferby led the Governors (6-1) with 13 points.

No. 16 DEPAUL 70, NORTHWESTERN 68

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Sonya Morris' short jumper in the final minute lifted DePaul to a victory over Northwestern, handing the Wildcats their first loss and giving Doug Bruno his 700th victory as the Blue Demons' coach.

Northwestern's Veronica Burton missed a pair of free throws with 43 seconds left then Morris scored on the other end for a 69-68 lead. A turnover gave the ball back to Blue Demons (6-1) and Northwestern (5-1) had to foul five times to get DePaul to the line. Dee Bekelja missed both free throws and the ball went out of bounds with 6.2 seconds remaining. After a review, a jump-ball was called with possession to DePaul which got a final free throw from Chante Stonewall with 2.2 seconds left.

Stonewall finished with 25 points, Morris 22 and Bekelja 11. Kelly Campbell didn't score but had 11 assists and a game-high seven rebounds.

Abbie Wolf had 18 points and Lindsey Pulliam and Byrdy Galernik scoring 16 each for the Wildcats.

No. 20 TENNESSEE 81, AIR FORCE 54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 18 points apiece and Tennessee remained unbeaten with a win over Air Force.

Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 13 points as the Lady Vols (7-0) had five players in double figures. Burrell and Kushkituah, both reserves, combined to go 15-of-18 shooting as Tennessee shot 55% while the Falcons were below 30%.

Riley Snyder led the Falcons (1-7) with 20 points.

Kushkituah had seven points and Burrell four in an 11-0 run late in the first quarter that ended with the Lady Vols on top 24-15. A 12-2 run in the second quarter and a late 6-0 burst helped boost the lead to 43-27 at the break. Snyder hit 5 of 6 shots and had 14 points for Air Force while her teammates were 5 of 26.

Air Force is the first team to outrebound Tennessee this season, 40-39. The Lady Vols came in at plus-18 on the boards.

