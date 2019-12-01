Moving cross country, winter storm takes aim at Northeast

In tis Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo, the Nevada Club sign looks a little frosty in the evening as snow falls to as low as 1,500 feet in elevation in Grass Valley, Calif. Forecasters said a new storm is expected to bring California several feet of mountain snow, rain and gusty winds through the weekend. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Associated Press

In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo, the Glenbrook Basin is blanketed in snow in the evening in Grass Valley, Calif. Forecasters said a new storm is expected to bring California several feet of mountain snow, rain and gusty winds through the weekend. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Associated Press

In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo, motorists navigate the slushy roadways during the evening's snow in downtown Grass Valley, Calif. Forecasters said a new storm is expected to bring California several feet of mountain snow, rain and gusty winds through the weekend. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Associated Press

In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 photo, the last of fall's leaves cling to the trees as snow gathers in Glenbrook Basin in Grass Valley, Calif. Forecasters said a new storm is expected to bring California several feet of mountain snow, rain and gusty winds through the weekend. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Associated Press

In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 photo, small limbs block a portion of Sky Pines Road in Alta Sierra, in Grass Valley, Calif. There were many calls for downed lines, limbs, and even trees that fell into structures during Tuesday's and Wednesday's storm. Forecasters said a new storm is expected to bring California several feet of mountain snow, rain and gusty winds through the weekend. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP) Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A powerful winter storm bedeviling Thanksgiving weekend travelers across the United States is now taking aim at the Northeast.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings Sunday for expected heavy snow and freezing cold in swaths of New England and New York.

Ice accumulations are predicted in parts of Pennsylvania.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cut short a trip to Puerto Rico to return home and deal with the storm.

The system has already dumped heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.

Authorities found the bodies of two young children in central Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek. A third child is missing.

A storm-related death also was reported in South Dakota.