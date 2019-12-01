 

Veteran '˜Will and Grace' actress Shelley Morrison dies at 83

 
Updated 12/1/2019 8:00 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Shelley Morrison, an actress with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on 'Will and Grace,' has died.

Publicist Lori DeWaal says Morrison died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure. She was 83.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Morrison played Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, in the original run of 'Will and Grace' from 1999 to 2006, becoming part of a cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble in a comedy series.

Before 'Will and Grace,' Morrison was best known for playing Sister Sixto on 'The Flying Nun' alongside Sally Field from 1967 to 1970.

She guest-starred on dozens of television series starting in the early 1960s, and appeared in films alongside Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Salma Hayek.

