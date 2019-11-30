 

AP source: Missouri fires football coach Barry Odom

 
By DAVE SKRETTA
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/30/2019 11:25 AM

COLOMBIA, Mo. -- A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Missouri has fired football coach Barry Odom.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because no announcement has been made.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Odom is beloved former player and longtime assistant who helped stabilize the program but failed to win enough games.

The Tigers were expected to contend for the top of the SEC East this season with the arrival of Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant at quarterback. But the season began with an opening loss to Wyoming and never really got on track.

This past week, the school lost its appeal of NCAA penalties stemming from a rogue tutor. That left in place a postseason ban along with recruiting and scholarship restrictions. The penalties were levied against the football, baseball and softball programs.

