Jaguars activate LB Ryan from injured list, waive RB Ervin

Updated 11/30/2019 2:24 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated linebacker Jake Ryan from the reserve/non-football injury list and waived running back Tyler Ervin.

It would be Ryan's first game action since 2017. He missed last season with Green Bay after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training camp.

Ryan signed a $7.5 million, two-year contract with Jacksonville in free agency. The back-loaded deal pays him $1 million in 2019.

Ryan spent his first four NFL seasons with the Packers. A fourth-round draft pick in 2015, Ryan has 206 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

