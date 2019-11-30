 

Hong Kong elders, youths vow to keep up pro-democracy fight

    A protester waves a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times" during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. Associated Press

    A woman holds a child as she looks at notes on a Lennon wall during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. Associated Press

    People sit near notes on a Lennon wall during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. Associated Press

    A protester wears a face mask during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. Associated Press

    People donate money as they buy RFID-blocking sleeves for identity cards at a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. Associated Press

    A protestor holds a stuffed frog doll near a note reading "You cannot kill beliefs, we will persevere" on a Lennon wall during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. Associated Press

    A protester wears a gas mask during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. Associated Press

    Protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks as they stand in a greenery area during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. Associated Press

    A protester waves an American flag during a rally for students and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists rallied Friday outside the British Consulate, urging the city's former colonial ruler to emulate the U.S. and take concrete actions to support their cause, as police ended a blockade of a university campus after 12 days. Associated Press

 
Posted11/30/2019 7:00 AM

HONG KONG -- Hundreds of silver-haired activists have joined young protesters for a unity rally at a Hong Kong park, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory.

Saturday's rally is among several peaceful gatherings by protesters this week to keep up pressure on the government amid a lull in violence following a local election victory by the pro-democracy bloc and U.S. support for their cause.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A local boys' band belted out songs to tell protesters that 'the whole Hong Kong is supporting you.' Speakers reminded the crowd it wasn't time to celebrate and that the fight for real autonomy must persist.

Many are angry over a perceived erosion of their rights promised when the ex-British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

