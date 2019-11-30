 

Screening of gun violence initiative, discussion scheduled

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/30/2019 9:52 AM

CHICAGO -- A screening of WTTW's year-long initiative on gun violence and a discussion on the topic are scheduled for Wednesday.

WTTW and Leadership Greater Chicago will co-host the event on the lasting impact of gun violence.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

WTTW's 'Firsthand: Gun Violence' will be shown. It follows the lives of five Chicago residents affected by violence with firearms. It's a 15-part digital series reported in partnership with The Trace, a national news organization covering gun violence.

Brandis Friedman of 'Chicago Tonight' will moderate the discussion. It will feature two initiative participants. Reality Allah is an ex-offender now working with READI Chicago. Police Sgt. Jermaine Harris from the Austin neighborhood's 15th District advocates social justice.

There are admission fees to the 6 p.m. event at Venue SIX10.

___

Online: https://bit.ly/2OKSdpa

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 