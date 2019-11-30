 

9 television stations across 5 states to be sold for $59.2M

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/30/2019 11:27 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An expanding television group is buying nine stations in six smaller markets.

Standard Media Group of Nashville, Tennessee says it will buy stations in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, New York and Tennessee for $59.2 million.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

From Waypoint Media, Standard is buying Fox and NBC affiliate WGBC-TV in Meridian, Mississippi; Fox affiliate WHPM-LD in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; NBC affiliate WNBJ-LD in Jackson, Tennessee; Fox and CBS affiliate KJNB-LD in Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Fox and NBC affiliate WPBI-LD plus ABC affiliate WPBY-LD in Lafayette Indiana.

From Vision Communications, Standard is buying Fox affiliate WYDC-TV and MyNet affiliate WJKP-TV in Corning, New York.

The sale also includes news production operations in Little Rock, Arkansas, and 15 radio stations in Indiana and New York.

The sale is projected to close in early 2020, pending regulatory approvals.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 