 

Slavia Prague denies racist chants against Lukaku

  • Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League group F soccer match between Slavia Praha and Inter Milan at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

    Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku reacts after missing a chance to score during the Champions League group F soccer match between Slavia Praha and Inter Milan at the Sinobo stadium in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/29/2019 1:59 PM

PRAGUE -- Slavia Prague has rejected Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku's claim that he was the target of racist chants during their Champions League match and want him to apologize.

Lukaku said the chants occurred on two different occasions on Wednesday. He added, 'I hope UEFA does something, because the entire stadium behaved like that after the first goal by Lautaro (Martinez) and that's not nice for people watching the match.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But Slavia said on Friday it 'analyzed available footages, and none confirmed Mr. Lukaku's statement.'

The club said it 'has already apologized for individuals' behavior and it would be appropriate for Mr. Lukaku to apologize for his words, too.'

Lukaku scored in Inter's 3-1 win and also had a goal disallowed by VAR. He held his hand to his ear after the VAR decision, apparently to bring attention to the racist chants.

Lukaku, who is black, was also targeted in September by monkey chants from Cagliari fans in the Serie A.

In its apology, Slavia said 'racism is incompatible with the values of our club.'

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 