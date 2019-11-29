Court in Suriname convicts President Desi Bouterse in 1982 killings of 15 political opponents, sentences him to 20 years
Updated 11/29/2019 2:26 PM
PARAMARIBO, Suriname -- Court in Suriname convicts President Desi Bouterse in 1982 killings of 15 political opponents, sentences him to 20 years.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.