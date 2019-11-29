Germany's Daimler to cut '˜thousands' of jobs over 3 years
Posted11/29/2019 7:00 AM
BERLIN -- Daimler says it plans to cut thousands of jobs worldwide by the end of 2022. The German automaker says it plans not to fill some vacant posts and to offer severance packages in Germany to reduce administrative jobs.
The company had said Nov. 14 that it plans to slash costs by 1.4 billion euros ($1.54 billion) by cutting every tenth managerial position and through other measures, but didn't give details.
A statement Friday said Daimler had agreed with its employee council on principles to slim down the company structure and the two sides will work further on implementation details over the coming weeks.
It said it aims to cut 'thousands' of jobs worldwide over three years but didn't offer a precise figure.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.