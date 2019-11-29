Grains, livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. rose 19 cents at 5.4750 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 8.5 cents at 3.7125 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 8.75 cents at $3.2125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 5.25 cents at $8.7675 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .22 cent at $1.2120 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.05 cents at $1.4227 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose 1.35 cents at $.6202 pound.
