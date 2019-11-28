Bahamas to host 1st women's Battle 4 Atlantis in 2020

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- There will be a Battle 4 Atlantis women's college basketball tournament in the Bahamas starting in 2020.

The Atlantis resort announced the tournament Thursday amid the second day of its annual men's tournament, which is in its ninth year. The 2020 field includes current No. 1 Oregon, No. 5 South Carolina, No. 18 Syracuse, No. 21 South Florida, Central Michigan, Marquette, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

The tournament will be held Nov. 21-23 immediately preceding the men's tournament that runs each year through the Thanksgiving holiday as one of the premier events on the college basketball early schedule.

