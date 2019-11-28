 

Rockford couple gives $1 million for autism research

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/28/2019 8:40 AM

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The grandparents of an autistic girl are donating $1 million for autism research.

OSF HealthCare Foundation says it is creating The Charles and Sue Thomas Autism Endowment for Innovative Solutions. The money will go toward research focusing on improving early detection of autism, improving care and treatment and other things that will improve the lives of people with autism and their families.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 


The Rockford Register Star reports Charles Thomas says his family is 'thrilled' to helping foster research that will help their granddaughter, who is on the autism spectrum, and others with autism. The Thomases are from Rockford.

Researchers funded by the endowment will work with the University of Illinois, OSF HealthCare and the Autism Collective.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 