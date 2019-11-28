 

Indiana group's Christmas season train not running this year

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/28/2019 8:44 AM

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- An Indiana railroad enthusiasts' group won't be running its annual Christmas season excursion train this year.

Logansport's mayor says the Indiana Transportation Museum couldn't reach an agreement with a railroad company on using its rail line for the Polar Bear Express train between the city and Kokomo. The (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune reports more than 14,000 passengers rode the train when it debuted on that route in 2017 and that the excursion continued during 2018.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The group's Polar Bear Express ran from the northern suburbs of Indianapolis for about 20 years, until Noblesville officials didn't renew the lease for the museum's site amid a dispute over the safety of tracks along the train route.

Logansport Mayor Dave Kitchell says the group continues working on opening a new museum in the city.

___

Information from: Pharos-Tribune, http://www.pharostribune.com

