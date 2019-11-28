 

Nation's winningest football coach McKissick dead at 93

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/28/2019 3:01 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. -- John McKissick, whose 621 victories at South Carolina's Summerville High made him the nation's winningest football coach at any level, has died at age 93.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers says McKissick had been in hospice care and died Thursday surrounded by family. The longtime coach retired in 2014 after 62 seasons.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Brouthers said McKissick's birth year is listed as 1929, although his biography has him born three years earlier on Sept. 25, 1926.

McKissick had a career record of 621-155-13 at Summerville from 1952 through 2014. He won 10 South Carolina state championships, the last one coming in 1998.

In 2003, McKissick became the first coach to reach 500 victories. He won his 600th game in 2012, when he was carried off the field by his players.

