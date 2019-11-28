 

State troopers rush heart to hospital for transplant

 
Associated Press
 
 
CHICAGO -- A heart transplant recipient is recovering nicely thanks to his doctors and nurses. And two Illinois State Police troopers.

In a Thursday news release, the state police say Troopers David Cibrian and Raymond Snisko were on duty Tuesday morning when they answered a motorist assist call on the Stevenson Expressway on the Chicago's Southwest Side. When they arrived they realized that inside the vehicle with a flat tire was a team from the University of Chicago's medical center and a human heart they were rushing to the hospital from Midway International Airport.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The troopers rushed the medical team and the heart to the hospital and the transplant was completed. A spokeswoman for U. of C. Medicine says the patient was recovering Thursday.

