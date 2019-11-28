10 animals killed in barn fire at wildlife park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio -- Officials in northern Ohio say at least ten animals have been killed in a barn fire at a wildlife park.

The blaze began Thursday about 6:15 p.m. at a barn at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton.

Fire officials said three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn and were thought to be dead. Springboks and Bongos are types of antelope.

The Toledo Blade reports officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

No humans were injured in the fire.

African Safari Wildlife Park officials posted on Facebook that they were 'devastated by the loss of animals.'

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre property.