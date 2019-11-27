Eagles-Dolphins Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (5-6) at MIAMI (2-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Eagles by 7Â½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Philadelphia 5-6, Miami 2-9

SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 8-6

LAST MEETING - Dolphins beat Eagles 20-19, Nov. 15, 2015

LAST WEEK - Eagles lost to Seahawks 17-9; Dolphins lost to Browns 41-24

AP PRO32 RANKING - Eagles No. 17, Dolphins No. 29

EAGLES OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (13), PASS (23).

EAGLES DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (5), PASS (12).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (32), PASS (26).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Eagles are playing in Miami for only second time since 2003. ... Miami's Ryan Fitzpatrick torched Eagles for 402 yards passing and four TDs when he helped Buccaneers beat them in 2018. ... Eagles have allowed 17 or fewer points in four consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. It's team's longest streak since five in row in 2009. ... Defense has allowed less than 225 passing yards in five straight games. ... S Malcolm Jenkins had career-best two sacks last week on Russell Wilson. ... DE Brandon Graham has 7 1/2 sacks in last seven games. ... TE Zach Ertz has at least nine catches in three straight games. Ertz became second player in team history with 500 career receptions, joining Harold Carmichael (589, 1971-83). Ertz (102 games) is second-fastest TE in NFL history to reach 500 receptions, trailing only Kellen Winslow Sr. (101 games). ... QB Carson Wentz has seven TDs, one INT and 102.9 rating in past four on road vs. AFC, but has struggled in recent weeks. ... RB Miles Sanders is only rookie with 400 yards rushing and 300 receiving. ... Dolphins have been outscored by 183 points, most in NFL. Only one loss has been closer than 10 points. ... Miami ranks last in NFL with turnover differential of minus-14. Dolphins have only one takeaway via fumble this season. ... Dolphins are averaging 3.8 yards on first down, worst in league. ... Miami's Kalen Ballage is averaging 1.9 yards per carry, which would be worst full-season average by RB with at least 70 carries since 1936. ... Dolphins are on pace to rush for 1,011 yards, which would be fewest in 16-game season. ... Fitzpatrick threw his 200th TD pass last week. He's eighth player drafted in seventh round or later to reach milestone, and did it on 37th birthday. ... DeVante Parker ranks second in AFC in yards receiving since Week 6. ... Miami second-year TE Mike Gesicki had his first career TD reception last week. ... DT Davon Godchaux had career-high seven tackles last week. ... Fantasy tip: Eagles' pass rush could enjoy big day. Dolphins have allowed NFL-high 46 sacks, and Philadelphia had four last week.

