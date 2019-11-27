Panthers lose Poe, Van Roten to season-ending injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers have placed starting defensive tackle Dontari Poe (quadriceps) and offensive lineman Greg Van Roten (foot) on injured reserve.

Carolina signed defensive linemen Woodrow Hamilton and Stacy McGee on Wednesday to replace them.

Poe played in all 11 games with eight starts and had four sacks, his most since his 2014 Pro Bowl season when he tallied six with Kansas City. Van Roten started 27 consecutive games for Carolina dating to the 2018 season opener prior to the injury.

McGee is a veteran of six seasons, including the last two with the Redskins and has played in 75 cares with 29 starts. Hamilton was on the team's preseason roster and has started one game during his NFL career.

Carolina (5-6) hosts Washington (2-9) on Sunday.

___

