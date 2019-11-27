Jets-Bengals Preview Capsule

NEW YORK JETS (4-7) at CINCINNATI (0-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Jets by 3Â½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Jets 5-6; Bengals 4-6-1

SERIES RECORD - Jets lead 17-9

LAST MEETING - Bengals beat Jets 23-22, Sept. 11, 2016

LAST WEEK - Jets beat Raiders 34-3; Bengals lost to Steelers 16-10

AP PRO32 RANKING - Jets No. 22, Bengals No. 32

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (30), PASS (31).

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (8t), RUSH (1), PASS (19).

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (28), PASS (20).

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Jets have won both playoff games in series. ... Bengals' win at MetLife Stadium in 2016 was their first over Jets in New York since 1981. ... Jets looking for first four-game winning streak since winning five straight in Weeks 12-16 of 2015 season. ... Jets had streak of four straight games scoring TD on opening drive stopped vs. Oakland. Still got field goal after questionable pass interference penalty wiped out what would have been TD catch by Demaryius Thomas. ... Jets have scored 34 points in three straight games, first time NY has scored at least 30 in three games in a row since 2008. ... QB Sam Darnold coming off one of best games of season, 20 of 29 for 315 yards and two TDs with no INTs for season-high 127.8 rating vs. Raiders. Also ran for TD, his second of season. In four games in November, Darnold has thrown eight TD passes and just two INTs. His passer rating in that span is 107.5. ... RB Le'Veon Bell still has yet to run for more than 70 yards in any game but has become more active in offense past few weeks. Bell had 108 yards from scrimmage last week, 49 yards rushing and 59 yards receiving on five catches. ... WR Robby Anderson had four catches for team-high 86 yards and TD, second game in row with score. ... TE Ryan Griffin has become major contributor on offense in last few weeks and was rewarded with three-year contract extension. He has career-high five TD catches, third among AFC tight ends. ... Jets allowing NFL-low 78.1 yards rushing per game and just 2.99 yards per carry. New York also leading league with 88 tackles for no gain or negative yardage, excluding kneeldowns, according to Radar360. Bengals last in league in rushing. ... Only one player has rushed for 100 yards against Jets this season: Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott, who had 105 in Week 6, when Jets won game. ... S Jamal Adams has 6Â½ sacks, tops among all NFL defensive backs. Adams needs two more sacks in final five games to break record set by Arizona's Adrian Wilson (2005) for most by DB in one season in league history. ... Bengals are last winless NFL team, off to worst start in club history at 0-11. Also, 11 straight losses are club record for single season. Including last season, they've dropped 13 straight - longest streak over two seasons - and 18 of 19, worst such stretch in club history. ... Bengals go back to QB Andy Dalton after failed three-week experiment with rookie Ryan Finley, who completed 47 percent of passes. ... Dalton has 197 career TD passes, tied with Ken Anderson for club record. His 2,647 completions are seven shy of Anderson's club mark. ... Brandon Wilson leads NFL with 32.4-yard average on kickoff returns. ... Fantasy tip: Bell seems to find ways to have big games vs. Bengals, who have struggled against dual-threat players.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL