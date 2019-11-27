 

Falcons sign Meier for TE depth, list Jones as questionable

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes the catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Atlanta.

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes the catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. Associated Press

 
Updated 11/27/2019 5:30 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons, again preparing to be without tight end Austin Hooper against New Orleans, have bolstered the position by signing Carson Meier to the 53-man roster.

Hooper will miss his third straight game with a knee injury on Thursday night against the Saints. Tight end Luke Stocker, who has started for Hooper, is listed as questionable with a back injury. Jaeden Graham is next on the depth chart at tight end.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Falcons say wide receiver Julio Jones also is questionable with a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. Jones and Stocker did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Meier, an undrafted rookie from Oklahoma, was signed from the practice squad.

The Falcons signed defensive end Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

