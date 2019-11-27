Albania death toll reaches 25 in quake aftermath

Rescuers try to free a man from a collapsed building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Rescue crews with excavators searched for survivors trapped in toppled apartment buildings and hotels Tuesday after a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in Albania killed at least 18 people and injured more than 600. Associated Press

People wait in line for blankets at a makeshift camp in a soccer field following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Associated Press

People take shelter at a makeshift camp in a soccer field, following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Associated Press

Children sleep in a soccer field at a makeshift camp , following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Associated Press

A woman covered with blankets sleeps on a chair in a parking lot following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, early Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Many residents of Durres spent the night sleeping outdoors, in their cars, or at a makeshift camp after a powerful earthquake killed 21 people and injured nearly 600. Associated Press

A family who will spent the night outside their house warm up by a fire following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, early Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Many residents of Durres spent the night sleeping outdoors, in their cars, or at a makeshift camp after a powerful earthquake killed over 20 people and injured nearly 600. Associated Press

People gather to receive blankets provided by volunteers at a makeshift camp in a soccer field, following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Associated Press

A mother holds her sleeping child at a makeshift camp in a soccer field following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Associated Press

Rescuers search a collapsed building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Rescue crews with excavators searched for survivors trapped in toppled apartment buildings and hotels Tuesday as the death toll from a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in Albania climbed to 21, with more than 600 people injured. Associated Press

Rescuers search a collapsed building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Rescue crews with excavators searched for survivors trapped in toppled apartment buildings and hotels Tuesday as the death toll from a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in Albania climbed to 21, with more than 600 people injured. Associated Press

DURRES, Albania -- The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Albania has risen to 25 overnight as local and international rescue crews continue to search collapsed buildings for survivors.

Authorities said four more people had been confirmed dead early Wednesday, while more than 600 people were injured in the magnitude 6.4 quake that struck the country's coastal cities.

In Durres, Albania's second largest city, on the Adriatic Sea, residents slept in tents and cars and at a soccer stadium as powerful aftershocks from the earthquake continued.

Flags are flying at half-staff on public buildings around the country as Albania observes a national day of mourning.