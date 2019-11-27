Hospital: Kidney went to wrong transplant patient

CAMDEN, N.J. -- A New Jersey hospital says a kidney meant for one patient was mistakenly transplanted into another with the same name who was farther down the priority list.

Virtua Health says the Nov. 18 operation on a 51-year-old patient at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden. was successful.

But officials then discovered the patient was given the kidney out of priority order because 'unusually, the individual who should have received the organ has the same name and is of similar age.'

Virtua Health says the error was reported to state health officials and the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.

The patient who should have received the kidney also underwent a successful transplant on Nov. 24.

Officials say steps have been taken to prevent it from happening again.