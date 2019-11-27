 

ICC confirms 1-year jail sentence, fine for Congo's Bemba

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/27/2019 11:27 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- International Criminal Court appeals judges have confirmed the one-year prison sentence and 300,000-euro ($330,000) fine imposed on a former Congolese vice president for interfering with witnesses at his war crimes and crimes against humanity trial.

In a decision issued Wednesday, judges at the global court rejected three grounds of appeal Jean-Pierre Bemba had filed and reconfirmed his sentence.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bemba already has served his sentence as he was jailed for years before and during his trial, at which he was convicted and then acquitted on appeal of commanding troops blamed for atrocities in the Central African Republic.

He and his legal team were convicted in 2016 for corruptly influencing witnesses in his trial.

In March, Bemba applied for nearly 69 million euros in compensation, legal costs and asset losses.

