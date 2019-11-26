 

Germany to monitor health of 300 retired soccer players

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/26/2019 7:46 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Germany has launched a study of professional soccer players' health after retirement in an attempt to understand the game's long-term effects.

The German soccer federation, the league, and a major insurance institution have teamed up to invest 450,000 euros ($495,000) to study 300 former players over three years.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Aged between 40 and 69, the players must have competed in Germany's top two men's divisions, its top women's league or a foreign league of comparable status.

They will undergo the same hours-long examinations - including an ultrasound of the heart and magnetic resonance imaging scans - as used in a long-running study of over 200,000 more people across Germany. That will allow more insight into how players differ from the general population.

