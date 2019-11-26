High horse: Farm animal gets stuck up in barn's hayloft
Updated 11/26/2019 7:26 AM
LORIS, S.C. -- A farm animal with unbridled ambition in South Carolina has given new meaning to the phrase 'get off your high horse.'
Horry County Fire Rescue workers say they were called Sunday to a barn in Loris, where a horse somehow managed to leave its stall and climb into a hayloft.
They had to bring in heavy equipment, and large-animal veterinarians helped sedate the horse before it was lowered to the ground on a makeshift platform.
The horse has moved on to greener pastures, seemingly in good spirits in a grazing field.
Rescue workers still haven't figured out how the horse managed to climb a narrow set of stairs into the loft.
