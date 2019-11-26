High horse: Farm animal gets stuck up in barn's hayloft

LORIS, S.C. -- A farm animal with unbridled ambition in South Carolina has given new meaning to the phrase 'get off your high horse.'

Horry County Fire Rescue workers say they were called Sunday to a barn in Loris, where a horse somehow managed to leave its stall and climb into a hayloft.

They had to bring in heavy equipment, and large-animal veterinarians helped sedate the horse before it was lowered to the ground on a makeshift platform.

The horse has moved on to greener pastures, seemingly in good spirits in a grazing field.

Rescue workers still haven't figured out how the horse managed to climb a narrow set of stairs into the loft.